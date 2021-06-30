Aggies baseball coaching staff happy to call Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park home

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle has filled out his coaching staff. Nate Yeskie will be the Aggies associate head baseball coach. Michael Earley and Nolan Cain will be assistants under Schlossnagle.

Yeskie and Earley both coached in the Pac 12 last season. Yeskie was at Arizona. Ealrey was at Arizona State. Cain played at LSU from and 2006-2009 and has been an assistant coach at LSU since 2016 so he knows what games are like at Olsen field.

All three assistant coaches are excited to call Olsen Field home. Cain said, “I think not having to make that long run around home plate and there was some guy back there that would just roast me every time I ran back there so hopefully he will be on my side now, and then there was a guy behind the third-base dugout that was don’t get him thrown out at home and just roasting me so I was like maybe this guy will be pulling on my side.” Cain added, “It’s going to be interesting being on that side but I am excited about it and I know that our entire staff is as well.” Yeskie said, “I think that’s something that all kids want to play in and be a part of and I think that the excitement for the kids that put on the Aggie uniform it’s certainly going to be something special. I have seen it on television. I have talked to coaches that have played here and looking forward to being a part of it.”

The last time the Aggie baseball program entered a season with a new head coach was in 2006 when Rob Childress replaced Mark Johnson.

