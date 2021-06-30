Aggies unveil challenging 2021 schedule

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M soccer released one of the most demanding schedules in program annals for the 2021 campaign, as announced by head coach G Guerrieri on Wednesday.

The 18-game regular-season slate includes 10 matches at Ellis Field and three consecutive contests against teams that advanced to the Elite Eight last season to kick things off.”This is a super-challenging 2021 Aggie soccer schedule,” Guerrieri said, “but I wouldn’t have set up these games if I wasn’t completely confident in the abilities of our team that is fueled with such a young and talented roster of players.”

The Aggies waste no time jumping into the deep end of the pool with season-opening road trips to Florida State, the 2020-21 NCAA College Cup runner-up, on August 19, and TCU, an Elite Eight squad in the spring, on August 22.

Texas A&M’s home slate starts the following weekend with the Fish Camp Game, which is annually one of the most attended collegiate soccer matches in the country, on Saturday, August 28. The Fish Camp Game features Clemson, another Elite Eight squad from May.

The Aggies host four more non-conference opponents at Ellis Field, including matches against Sam Houston (9/3), UTEP (9/5), Southern (9/8) and Pepperdine (9/19). On September 12, the Maroon & White play a non-league road contest against an Oklahoma State team the Aggies battled in a memorable Sweet 16 match less than two months ago.

“Starting the season with three of the top six ranked teams in the nation will be very difficult,” Guerrieri said. “And we follow that up with traditional NCAA Sweet 16-level teams like Oklahoma State and Pepperdine, as well as three mid-majors who are expected to compete for championships at the top of their leagues. So, we will surely learn a great deal in these non-league games. We will learn what we do really well and what we will need to improve upon to defend our SEC regular-season title.”

The 2021 docket includes nine opponents who finished in the RPI top 50 last year and 13 who ranked in the top 100 as well as Sam Houston State who checked in at 101. Six of the Aggies’ foes advanced to the Sweet 16 in the most recent campaign.The Maroon & White begin SEC play traveling to Kentucky on Friday, September 17.Thursday, September 23 marks the first SEC home game featuring SEC regular-season co-champion Arkansas. The remainder of the home slate includes Tennessee (10/1), Ole Miss (10/10), Alabama (10/15) and defending SEC Tournament champion Vanderbilt (10/24).

“I know our players, coaches and season ticket holders are excited to get the season started,” Guerrieri said. “I hope the 12th Man is again ready to stand in support of our young women at a full and loud Ellis Field. They played such a huge role in us winning the league title last season and we’re looking forward to seeing that again in 2021.”In addition to the visit to Kentucky, SEC road trips include Auburn (9/26), LSU (10/7), Mississippi State (10/21), and Missouri (10/28).

“SEC matches are always incredibly tough,” Guerrieri said. “This is the case in every sport, but I think every soccer team in the SEC West is greatly improved from where they were last season, plus we have been assigned some really challenging foes from the Eastern Division.”The Aggies enjoyed a successful 2020-21 campaign, logging a 7-1-0 mark in league play to earn a share of their third SEC regular-season Championship in the fall. With two All-Americans, Lopez and McCain, leaving the roster in January to pursue professional playing careers, the Maroon & White battled in the spring to earn their 26th consecutive NCAA Tournament bid and advanced to the Elite Eight for the seventh time in program history.The Maroon & White unofficially start their season Wednesday, August 11 with a road exhibition match at North Texas. They also play a home exhibition match against the Baylor Bears on Saturday, August 14 at Ellis Field.

Season TicketsRenewals for 2021 Aggie soccer season tickets will start on Wednesday, July 7. Current season ticket holders can expect to receive information on how to renew before that date. New 2021 season tickets will be available for purchase starting on 7/15. For more information on tickets visit 12thMan.com/SoccerTickets.2021 SCHEDULE8/11 at North Texas (Exhibition)8/14 BAYLOR (Exhibition)8/19 at Florida State8/22 at TCU8/28 CLEMSON

9/3 SAM HOUSTON

9/5 UTEP

9/8 SOUTHERN9/12 at Oklahoma State

9/17 at Kentucky*9/19 PEPPERDINE9/23 ARKANSAS*9/26 at Auburn*10/1 TENNESSEE*10/7 at LSU*10/10 OLE MISS*10/15 ALABAMA*10/21 at Mississippi State*10/24 VANDERBILT*10/28 at Missouri*Match times will be announced at a later date.