Bombers have 3 game winning streak snapped by 1st place Chanclas

BRYAN, Texas -- The Brazos Valley Bombers welcomed fans and their furry best friends thanks to Bryan Animal Clinic at Edible Field on Tuesday night as they took on the first place San Antonio Flying Chanclas.

The Bombers were coming off of their first three-game win streak of the 2021 season after sweeping the Acadiana Cane Cutters over the weekend. Edible Field was once again the place to be on Tuesday night as the Bombers hosted their annual Bark at the Park night. Fans were ecstatic to see their red-hot Bombers take the field and enjoy a park full of pups.

The consistency of the Bombers pitching has been a big part of their most recent success and continued on Tuesday night. Starting pitcher Simon Miller pitched a season high three and two-thirds innings, while striking out two batters and only allowing two hits. Dylan Johnson came on in relief and pitched another two solid innings, striking out three batters and only giving up two hits.

Head coach James Dillard continues to emphasize the importance of the Bombers pitching and support of the bullpen.

“Simon and Dylan are two of our key pieces to our pitching staff,” Dillard said. “Throughout the season we’re going to continue to grow and develop our rotation but I think to get to where we want to get at the end of the season which is competing for a TCL championship, those guys are going to be really key for us.”

On the offensive side, Bombers newcomer Blayne Jones from Dallas Baptist University was able to connect with a fastball and send it firing into center field, recording a hit in his first at bat with the team.

“I was able to get a good fastball and put a good bat on it,” Jones said. “It was definitely a good feeling to be able to get that first hit and help lead by example for this team.”

San Antonio put the Bombers in a 6-0 hole early due to two home runs, but the Bombers once again showed their resilience with a rally in the seventh inning. Third baseman Troy Viola blooped a single into center field, scoring center fielder Dylan Rock. On the very next pitch, shortstop Bobby Lada smoked a ball over the third baseman’s head into left field as Jones came around to score.

Right fielder Brett Squires put life into Edible Field as he delivered a two-run double into right field, scoring Viola and Lada, and San Antonio’s lead was cut to 6-4 as Bombers fans rose to their feet.

In the end, the fight from the Bombers wasn’t enough as they fell to San Antonio, 7-4. Despite the loss, Dillard was proud of the fight his team showed and optimistic for the second half of the season.

“We started getting quality at bats,” Dillard said. “We were patient at the plate, active and smart on the basepath, and able to get home a few runs. Anytime you can run the bases well it opens up your offense and I think that’s going to be key as we battle in this second half.”

The Bombers will return to Edible Field for a two game series against the Amarillo Sod Squad on Fireworks Friday, July 2, as the organization kicks off its Veterans Appreciation Weekend.

For tickets and updates on the Bombers 2021 season, fans are encouraged to call (979) 779-PLAY or visit https://bvbombers.com/ To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Brazos Valley Bombers, follow the team on facebook.com/bvbombers, Twitter: @bv_bombers and Instagram: @bvbombers.