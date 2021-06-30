Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

Brazos County property tax deadline Wednesday

The exact time for the deadline differs based on which method of delivery you choose to use.
(KBTX)
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The deadline for property tax payments is Wednesday, June 30. But the exact time for the deadline depends on how you plan to submit your taxes.

Those who are making the second half split payment of 2020 property taxes in-person, must have payments at the office by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Those who just need to drop off their taxes can do so until 5 p.m. But if you’re planning to submit your taxes online, you can submit until your taxes 11:59 p.m. tonight.

Payment options:

  • Website payment: www.brazostax.org (functional with tablets and smartphones)
    • Submissions accepted through 11:59 p.m.
  • Phone payment: 1-888-254-4339
    • This is automated, so you’ll need property info to use this method
  • DropBox External – Lane 1
    • Payment must be dropped by 5:00 p.m.
  • DropBox External - Front Door
    • Payment must be dropped by 5:00 p.m.

Brazos County Tax Collector Kristeen Roe discourages using the mail-in submission method today. She says taxes submitted through the mail will almost certainly be marked late.

The Brazos County Tax Office hours are 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The tax office is located at 4151 County Park Ct. in Bryan, Texas. For information call 979-775-9930.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Lopez Jr., 17
Teenage Leon County murder suspect charged with breaking guard’s wrist in Brazos County
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean.
Two tropical waves being monitored; pointed toward the Caribbean
Charles Craddock was sentenced Friday after a Brazos County jury found him guilty last Thursday.
Man on parole for murder sentenced to 55 years in prison for illegal weapons
Creek in the Briarcrest community of Bryan
Hundreds of dead fish found in Bryan creek after a blocked sewer line overflowed
This funding targets families with students who temporarily lost free or reduced school meals...
State of Texas offering up to $1,200 in food benefits for some families with children

Latest News

CSPD investigating shooting at Bee Creek Park
Police say all witnesses to pair of Friday shootings have been contacted
Toney Edwards, 40
Hearne man arrested on drug dealing charges in College Station
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
6/30
Tropical depression expected near eastern Caribbean by the end of the week