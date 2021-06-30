Brazos County property tax deadline Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The deadline for property tax payments is Wednesday, June 30. But the exact time for the deadline depends on how you plan to submit your taxes.

Those who are making the second half split payment of 2020 property taxes in-person, must have payments at the office by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Those who just need to drop off their taxes can do so until 5 p.m. But if you’re planning to submit your taxes online, you can submit until your taxes 11:59 p.m. tonight.

Payment options:

Website payment: www.brazostax.org (functional with tablets and smartphones) Submissions accepted through 11:59 p.m.

Phone payment: 1-888-254-4339 This is automated, so you’ll need property info to use this method

DropBox External – Lane 1 Payment must be dropped by 5:00 p.m.

DropBox External - Front Door Payment must be dropped by 5:00 p.m.



Brazos County Tax Collector Kristeen Roe discourages using the mail-in submission method today. She says taxes submitted through the mail will almost certainly be marked late.

The Brazos County Tax Office hours are 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The tax office is located at 4151 County Park Ct. in Bryan, Texas. For information call 979-775-9930.

