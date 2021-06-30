Patriotic purpose: Brazos Valley 4th of July events that are more than fireworks and barbecue

WHEELOCK, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking to celebrate Independence Day and make a difference, there are several 4th of July events happening across the Brazos Valley this weekend. For the organizations sponsoring these events, they have a deeper meaning than just barbecue, parades and fireworks.

The Friends of Wheelock School House in Robertson County will host its annual parade and barbecue Saturday. Joseph Hedrick, president of the nonprofit, says the parade is free and open to the public. A barbecue fundraiser will be held after the parade to raise money for scholarships and continue their efforts to restore the old Wheelock school.

“We’re trying to save a little bit of history,” said Hendrick. “This building was built in 1908. It has been a center for the Wheelock community since it quit being a school. I think it’s nice for people to be able to come out and see a little restoration and see what we’re doing to try to save a little bit of the history for this area.”

The community is invited out for a parade that will start at the school at 9:30 am on Saturday.

“We’ll present our grand Marshall, and that’ll be Allie Mae. She was a three-time state tennis champion. We’ll start from here. We’ll go around Wheelock. We’ll come back here, and then we serve barbecue from the time we finished the parade until one o’clock in the afternoon,” said Hendrick.

On Sunday, a few miles down the road in Kurten, you can bring the entire family out to enjoy a night of food, fun, and fireworks at the Brazos County ESD No2 annual firework show. The event will take place at the Kurten Community Center. Travis Rollins, a firefighter for the district, says admission and parking for the event are free, but donations collected will help raise money for the volunteer department.

“We’re going to have food trucks. We’re going to have water donated by Pepsi that the department will be selling. We will have an eight-gun raffle. The raffle tickets are $10 each, and the proceeds from the water and the raffle tickets go to benefit the fire department.,” said Rollins. “The gates open at 5:00 p.m. The fireworks show will start around 9 p.m., or whenever it gets dark enough.”

Rollins says this year’s show will be spectacular.

“There’ll be 6,500 explosions; if you will fireworks, that’ll be detonated. We’re really excited this year. It’s going to be set to music. We’ve got a new program that we’re using that has it coordinated to an audio track, so we’re really looking forward to that,” said Rollins. “We just appreciate all the community support and everybody who comes together to put the show on.”

Rollins says he encourages everyone to come out and support this event that benefits the entire community.

“There’s plenty of parking at the community center. A lot of people park in nearby areas and watch it, but we would encourage you to come onsite because that’s where the fundraising opportunities are going to be held,” said Rollins. “We’ve got food trucks. There are five different food trucks, snow cones, kettle corn, chicken and waffles and barbecue. We’ve got all sorts of food options, and those food trucks are doing a profit share and making that donation to the fire department as well.”

