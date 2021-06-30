Bryan ISD looking to increase PreK enrollment

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan ISD is hoping to get PreK enrollment up after seeing a decrease last school year.

The district says on a normal year around 800 students enroll for PreK but that number dropped to nearly 400 for the 2020-2021 school year.

“Last year enrollment was really really low and we assume due to COVID, you know sending a four-year-old to school can be scary,” said Bryan ISD Assistant Director of Early Childhood Schronda Burns.

Bryan ISD is working to encourage families to sign students up for pREk to help their development as they head into kindergarten. (KBTX)

Burns says they’re hoping parents will feel more comfortable sending their kids to PreK this year. She says PreK can kick-start their success within the district.

“We want to make sure they have a solid foundation whether its academics or meeting their social-emotional skills, their gross motor skills, or even their fine motor skills. The main thing we want is to prepare them for kindergarten,” Burns explained. “Our teachers are highly trained, our staff is trained, we’re making sure things are sanitized and clean. That will not stop that will continue.”

Starting in the fall, Bryan ISD will be participating in the ‘Ready, Set, Grow’ program going more in-depth with PreK students learning with things like social-emotional skills and academics.

Bryan ISD is holding new student registration in-person at the Bryan ISD Administration on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Here’s what you need:

Certified copy of the child’s birth certificate or another form of legal identification

Child’s immunization record

Proof of Residency (ex: current utility bill, current lease agreement, etc)

Child’s social security card (optional, but preferred)

Parent Drivers License or other state or government-issued photo ID

Additional documents as applicable (ex: custody, court orders, foster care)

PreK enrollment:

To be eligible to PreK, students must be 4 by September 1st

Additional documentation is required to qualify for free PreK

For more information click here.

Kindergarten enrollment:

To be eligible for Kindergarten, students must be 5 by September 1st

Click here for online registration.

