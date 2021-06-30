Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

Bryan ISD virtual academy put on hold by Texas Legislature

When the legislative session ended, so did hopes for House Bill 1468.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -This year all Bryan and College Station ISD students will head back to the classroom despite BISD families showing interest in virtual learning.

Ideally, the Bryan ISD virtual academy would have given new learning options for grades 5 and up.

“A student could go to CTEC for three hours and learn a trade and do the rest virtually at home or they could be 100 percent virtual or they could be virtual plus their UIL sport, that type of plan,” said Christie Whitbeck, BISD Superintendent.

Whitbeck says they were counting on this legislative session to make it happen.

“We were ready and our legislation seemed as though it was going to be passing in the House and the Senate,” said Whitbeck.

When the legislative session ended after House Democrats staged a walkout, so did hopes for House Bill 1468.

“It was like one of the next couples of things to be voted on so there for it just died. So without that funding and without that approval, there’s no way for districts to go forward,” said Whitbeck.

Gov. Greg Abbott has yet to release what items will make the special session this fall.

“If it does happen in the special session or a little bit further down the road, it’s going to be a real squeeze,” said Whitbeck. “All of those logistics take time and we wouldn’t want to do it if we couldn’t do it well.”

Whitbeck says in the meantime they’ll continue working to bring the best education to students.

“Watch for other innovated ways that we may be able to offer different types of scenarios to meet the needs of kids and that’s what we’ll be doing,” said Whitbeck.

Bryan ISD says more than 400 families showed interest in the virtual academy whereas College Station ISD announced in May virtual options wouldn’t be available this school year due to lack of interest.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I Love America Celebration canceled
Tropical Depression Five has officially formed in the Atlantic, expected to strengthen into...
Tropical Depression Five forms in the tropical Atlantic
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
This funding targets families with students who temporarily lost free or reduced school meals...
State of Texas offering up to $1,200 in food benefits for some families with children
Toney Edwards, 40
Hearne man arrested on drug dealing charges in College Station

Latest News

The I Love America Celebration was scheduled to happen at Wolf Pen Creek Saturday before the...
Safety concerns, courtesy to vendors why Noon Lions Club postponed I Love America Celebration
How the Delta variant of COVID-19 could change how you celebrate the Fourth of July
Safety concerns, courtesy to vendors why Noon Lions Club postponed I Love America Celebration
Safety concerns, courtesy to vendors why Noon Lions Club postponed I Love America Celebration
Texas A&M Transportation Institute releases new Urban Mobility Report
Texas A&M Transportation Institute releases new Urban Mobility Report
How the Delta variant could change how you celebrate the Fourth of July
How the Delta variant could change how you celebrate the Fourth of July