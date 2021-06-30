Bryan ISD virtual academy put on hold by Texas Legislature

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -This year all Bryan and College Station ISD students will head back to the classroom despite BISD families showing interest in virtual learning.

Ideally, the Bryan ISD virtual academy would have given new learning options for grades 5 and up.

“A student could go to CTEC for three hours and learn a trade and do the rest virtually at home or they could be 100 percent virtual or they could be virtual plus their UIL sport, that type of plan,” said Christie Whitbeck, BISD Superintendent.

Whitbeck says they were counting on this legislative session to make it happen.

“We were ready and our legislation seemed as though it was going to be passing in the House and the Senate,” said Whitbeck.

When the legislative session ended after House Democrats staged a walkout, so did hopes for House Bill 1468.

“It was like one of the next couples of things to be voted on so there for it just died. So without that funding and without that approval, there’s no way for districts to go forward,” said Whitbeck.

Gov. Greg Abbott has yet to release what items will make the special session this fall.

“If it does happen in the special session or a little bit further down the road, it’s going to be a real squeeze,” said Whitbeck. “All of those logistics take time and we wouldn’t want to do it if we couldn’t do it well.”

Whitbeck says in the meantime they’ll continue working to bring the best education to students.

“Watch for other innovated ways that we may be able to offer different types of scenarios to meet the needs of kids and that’s what we’ll be doing,” said Whitbeck.

Bryan ISD says more than 400 families showed interest in the virtual academy whereas College Station ISD announced in May virtual options wouldn’t be available this school year due to lack of interest.

