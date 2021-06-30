Fourth of July fireworks: the science behind the vibrant colors & cascading sparkles

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Skies on the Fourth of July are often inhabited by dynamic bursts of color and descending shimmers of light. But what causes the enchanting display of fireworks? The science behind it can be easily explained.

Dr. Jim Pennington with the Texas A&M Chemistry Road Show says that the colors in flames are brought out by elements on the periodic table.

Each colorful flame has a element that is responsible for its color:

Violet= Potassium

Blue = indium

green = copper

yellow = sodium

orange = strontium

red = lithium

The sparkles and flashes of light are explained by another flashy demonstration using a mixture of metal oxide and metal power called thermite. While thermite itself is not used for fireworks, two ingredients in the mixture are the elements responsible for the white and sliver sparks in fireworks. “Aluminum and magnesium are used to give the white and the silver fireworks” said Pennington.

Demonstrations like this are just a couple of the many captivating experiments that the Texas A&M Chemistry Road Show has to offer. Dr. Pennington is traveling across Texas bringing dazzling experiments to kids of all ages. Their goal is to “entertain and educate students using chemistry” during the summer months at their free events throughout the summer.

If you want to see more of these captivating demonstrations for yourself, the Road Show is coming to the Caldwell Civic Center July 1, 2021 from 10:00 am -11:30 am. The show is open to the public and free of charge.

Click here for more locations and events held by the Texas A&M Chemistry Roadshow.

Texas A&M Chemistry Road Show visited our campus today to show students how fun chemistry can be. pic.twitter.com/K1UYu0ImgE — Grand Oaks HS (@GrandOaksCISD) October 3, 2019

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.