Fourth of July weekend festivities: Celebrating local

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We are less than a week away from the Fourth of July and there are several events taking place across the Bryan area leading up to and on Independence Day.

“A Fourth of July tradition in Bryan is what we want to establish, and I think we are starting that trend already with everything going on this weekend,” said Abigail Noel, Destination Bryan PR & Communications Manager. “Staying here locally just means a lot to our local businesses, our local community, and the local economy.”

July 2nd- Only in Downtown Bryan

First Friday

In Downtown Bryan, it’s going to be a creative and musical First Friday.

If you’re a fan of Zydeco music, check out Keyun & the Zydeco Masters at the Palace Theater at 8 p.m.

Over on 26th Street by the Village Cafe, LIVE!art will be creating live art demonstrations and selling their works from 5-9 p.m.

Also on 26th Street, the Arts Council Bryan Artist in Residence, Krislyn Koehn will be doing live demonstrations.

The Brazos Valley Farmers’ Market will be in front of the Queen Theatre from 5-9 p.m.

Throughout downtown, nonprofit groups, organizations and street musicians will be set up for guests to enjoy. Plus, downtown shops will be open late.

July 3rd- Red, White, and Lake Walk

Lake Walk

Over at Lake Walk, events are taking place all day for all age groups.

Start your morning off early and active with 8 a.m. community yoga, which is free to the public.

Lake Walk and The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley are hosting, “ Little Firecrackers ” starting at 3 p.m. The event features cookie decorating with Alchemy Cookies, fun with Charity the Clown, crafts, dance performances by Pure Energy Dance Studio, and dance parties. Three Sweet Pops and SOS Cotton Candy will be selling treats.

To cap off the evening, country artist Matt Castillo will be playing live at “Eats & Beats” starting at 7:30 p.m.

Click here to learn more about all the events happening at Lake Walk.

July 4th- Party like it’s 1776

Lake Walk

No hotel room required to spend Independence Day at The Stella Hotel pool.

The Stella Hotel is hosting a special pool party for the Fourth of July that features a special food and drink menu. Along with poolside fun, there will be lawn games and music. To attend the party, you can get a day pass by visiting resortpass.com/hotels/the-stella-hotel



Texas A&M Univesity System

If you had the opportunity to see last year’s firework show at the RELLIS campus, the 2021 drive-in-style fireworks show is going to be bigger and better than ever and also feature drones.

“It really came down to last year’s firework show being that good that we had to find a way to incorporate something new to keep it exciting for our audiences, whether you are in person or watching it at home,” said Kelli Linza Project Manager at Texas A&M University System. “Our fireworks vendor had the ability to add drones and once we saw what he could do, we said ‘Absolutely, yes we want those!’”

The firework and drone show starts at the RELLIS campus at 9 p.m.

Parking lots open at 6:30 p.m.

KBTX will also televise the event on our CW8 channel, KBTX’s Facebook page and our app.

Click here to learn more about the event.

For a complete list of Fourth of July events taking place across the Brazos Valley, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.