Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

Hearne man arrested on drug dealing charges in College Station

Toney Edwards, 40
Toney Edwards, 40(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Hearne man was arrested in College Station with more than 50 grams of meth.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says they pulled over Toney Edwards, 40, around 3 p.m. Tuesday after several traffic violations on Texas Avenue.

Edwards reportedly acted nervous while he was talking with deputies. Authorities searched the vehicle after a K-9 unit gave them probable cause.

Deputies say they found almost 60 grams of meth, a digital scale, syringes, and about $800 in cash.

Edwards was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Lopez Jr., 17
Teenage Leon County murder suspect charged with breaking guard’s wrist in Brazos County
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean.
Two tropical waves being monitored; pointed toward the Caribbean
Charles Craddock was sentenced Friday after a Brazos County jury found him guilty last Thursday.
Man on parole for murder sentenced to 55 years in prison for illegal weapons
Creek in the Briarcrest community of Bryan
Hundreds of dead fish found in Bryan creek after a blocked sewer line overflowed
This funding targets families with students who temporarily lost free or reduced school meals...
State of Texas offering up to $1,200 in food benefits for some families with children

Latest News

CSPD investigating shooting at Bee Creek Park
Police say all witnesses to pair of Friday shootings have been contacted
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Brazos County property tax deadline Wednesday
6/30
Tropical depression expected near eastern Caribbean by the end of the week