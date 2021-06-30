Hearne man arrested on drug dealing charges in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Hearne man was arrested in College Station with more than 50 grams of meth.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says they pulled over Toney Edwards, 40, around 3 p.m. Tuesday after several traffic violations on Texas Avenue.

Edwards reportedly acted nervous while he was talking with deputies. Authorities searched the vehicle after a K-9 unit gave them probable cause.

Deputies say they found almost 60 grams of meth, a digital scale, syringes, and about $800 in cash.

Edwards was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery.

