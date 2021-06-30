I Love America Celebration canceled

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Noon Lions Club has announced they are canceling the I Love America Celebration, scheduled for July 3.

The club stated the decision had to be made due to events beyond their control. But, they’re looking to secure another date for the event.

“Due to current moisture in the ground surrounding the amphitheater saturated from recent rain, as well as inclement weather in the forecast ahead, we were advised it is unsafe to use the stage area for live entertainment, music, the movie and laser light show,” said a release from the College Station Noon Lions Club. “Furthermore, no trucks, tents, static displays, or equipment can be placed on any of the grass.”

The donation drive for the Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station will take place at the Bob & Wanda Meyer Senior and Community Center parking lot and driveway from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. on July 3. Diapers, toiletries and personal hygiene products are the top items that are needed.

