Rain possible again Wednesday, but more isolated in nature

Tuesday brought more rain and downpours across the Brazos Valley. Not enough to touch everyone but where the rain fell, it came down fast to make it count. As the sun drops to the horizon, the rain chance will come to an end leading us into a quiet night ahead. Sunshine takes the morning with a few scattered clouds thrown in. High pressure will take over the state for a few days, but positioned just to the north to still allow for a couple spots of rain to develop by the afternoon hour. Overall odds are at a medium chance; coverage should be more isolated than in recent days. Still, heavy rain, breezy wind, and lightning will come along with the non-severe storms that do manage to fire up. That high pressure should squash all but an isolated rain chance Thursday.

A weak “cold” front starts to put the squeeze on the Brazos Valley Friday. That will allow for tropical moisture to pool over the area and bring the chance for rain back into the picture to close out the workweek. With the front nudging into the area, the chance for wet weather gets a boost Saturday -- not a wash out of a day, but there will likely be times outdoor events will need to be pushed inside for a bit. The biggest question of the forecast: will the front hang up over the Brazos Valley? If so, a rain and storm chance lingers into the 4th of July. If the front can push to the south, most of the holiday should be rain and storm free. For now, consider that rain could be a part of Sunday’s plans and keep an eye on the forecast in the coming days...

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 91. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 74. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 94. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

