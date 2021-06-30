St. Joseph Health encourages people to donate blood to combat critical shortage

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There is a critical blood shortage in the Brazos Valley, according to St. Joseph Health.

Although the shortage is not uncommon for this time of year, Director of EMS and Air Medical Billy Rice says they need as many people who can to donate blood as soon as possible. There is a need for all blood types, Rice says.

Rice says the shortage occurs around the beginning of the summer each year because Texas A&M students leave town, and families go on vacation.

“At the same time, we start peaking with our sickest trauma patients - the motor vehicle accidents, the motorcycle accidents, the ATV accidents, all these things,” Rice said.

Rice says this year is substantially bad though, which could be attributed in part to the pandemic. The need can be immense depending on the severity of any given accident and their frequency throughout any period of time.

“To give you an idea, in the last week, one week, just the trauma patients alone required 83 donors at St. Joseph, which is of course the region’s largest trauma center,” Rice said. “That’s a huge need, and without those 83 separate donors, those patients would not have survived.”

Rice says they try to get ahead of this shortage every year, but it’s impossible to predict the trauma volume and their spikes at any given time. He says the fact the world is coming out of a pandemic right now makes that even more difficult.

But Rice says the primary reason the need is significant is because trauma is simply part of the human experience.

“We like to ride our motorcycles, drive our cars on highways, and participate in the world as a whole, and unfortunately, bad things happen,” Rice said. “If Air Med 12 arrives on a motor vehicle accident and they don’t have those blood products for someone that’s in that car having that accident right there, that patient’s outcome is going to be a lot worse or they may not survive at all. That’s really what we’re up against.”

Trauma patients aren’t the only ones who need blood. Some general medical patients need it for blood transfusions, too. It’s why Rice is encouraging anyone who can to donate blood as soon as they can.

“They need to go to a Gulf Coast donation center,” Rice said. “Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is what supplies the regional trauma centers here, and they need to go out, and they need to donate as soon as they can. Take a friend. We just need to keep the supply going through the summer.”

If you would like to donate, contact the Blood Center of the Brazos Valley at 979-764-5600 to schedule an appointment. The center is located at 1701 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.

