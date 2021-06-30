Summer Hunger Food Drive
As summer travel surges, so do flight cancellations

By KCAL, KCBS staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BURBANK, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - The summer travel season is in full swing, with many people wanting to get away after pandemic quarantines.

But the travel industry is not quite ready for the pent-up demand.

In a matter of days, airlines have canceled hundreds of flights.

Summer and holiday travel is picking up and taking off, but some travelers are finding themselves unexpectedly grounded.

“We were supposed to leave at 8:30 this morning. Now were leaving at 2:30 p.m., no notification they were canceling the flight, nothing,” Jason King said.

When King checked in 16 hours before his family’s flight to Kansas City, he found out his flight had been canceled and rebooked.

“It would’ve been nice to have a notification, ‘Hey, we’re going to rebook you. Is this OK?’” King said. “It’s so last-minute you don’t even have time to rebook another flight. There’s nothing available, so we just scrambled and had to take what we got.”

“We have a perfect storm of pent-up demand and understaffing happening at the exact same time - not just at the airline level, but hotels, restaurants, almost every sector of the travel industry,” said Peter Greenberg, travel editor.

He said airlines are canceling flights because they know they simply don’t have enough people to operate them.

“The airlines brought all of their planes out of the parking status, but you can’t just kick the tires and turn on the ignition key. You’ve got to retrain these pilots,” Greenberg said. “It’s standard operating procedure, whether we had a pandemic or not. Anytime you’re outside the cockpit for a certain period of time, you’ve got to get back in there and requalify.”

He also said U.S. airlines have added more than 170 new routes in the U.S. in the last three months, so that’s making it harder for them to maintain.

Dominic Wilbert and his family just found out there’s been a change to their travel plans.

“We have a layover for a whole day in Texas tomorrow, and we have to wait a whole 24 hours to get on another plane to get back to Virginia Beach,” he said.

All the travelers said they were shocked to see the price of their tickets.

Experts say as the country and world reopens, a spike in leisure travel is fueling the rising travel costs.

“You need to book now, but not just for the summer. Book now for September, which is the great magic month when you’re going to see some really great deals,” Greenberg said.

He also said travelers wanting to save some money should consider flying to less popular destinations or using alternate airports.

