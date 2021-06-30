Summer Hunger Food Drive
Texas A&M Transportation Institute releases new Urban Mobility Report

Drivers in B/CS lost 15 hours in 2020 being stuck in traffic.
By Clay Falls
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s latest Urban Mobility Report was released this week.

The agency has been looking at traffic congestion in Texas and around the country in 2020. Researchers found congestion dropped in half in 2020 due to the pandemic but we are getting back to more normal levels now.

They also said truck traffic didn’t die down last year with essential goods and services still needed.

Drivers in the Bryan College Station are still seeing their share of traffic jams and time lost in the car.

“Here in College Station and Bryan area we found that the average auto commuter in 2020 was spending about 15 hours stuck in traffic at a cost of about $330 per auto commuter. So if you think about an eight hour work day, that’s still close to a couple days stuck in traffic,” said Bill Eisele, a Texas A&M Transportation Institute Senior Research Engineer and co-author on the report.

This probably comes at no surprise, but TTI researchers said Houston had the worst congestion in the state last year. Drivers there spent 49 hours stuck in traffic.

We have more details on the Urban Mobility Report here.

