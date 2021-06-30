Treat of the Day - Lori’s School of Dance wins nationals
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville’s Lori’s School of Dance is celebrating a nationals win.
The team just returned from Las Vegas where they competed against 36 other dance studios across the country.
They won a title for their hip hop performance. The dance was choreographed by Mallorie McFarlin.
The performance also earned the top overall prize at the competition.
