Treat of the Day - Lori’s School of Dance wins nationals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville’s Lori’s School of Dance is celebrating a nationals win.

The team just returned from Las Vegas where they competed against 36 other dance studios across the country.

They won a title for their hip hop performance. The dance was choreographed by Mallorie McFarlin.

The performance also earned the top overall prize at the competition.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.