Summer Hunger Food Drive
Tropical depression expected near eastern Caribbean by the end of the week

Too soon to tell of track, strength
By Max Crawford
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As one wave weakens, another is beginning to organize half way between Africa and the Lesser Antilles early Wednesday.

A tropical wave is expected to continue to organize in the coming days as it moves westward. The National Hurricane Center has placed an 80% (high) chance for organization into a tropical depression or stronger by the end of the week.

The track and strength of this system is far from certain, but Caribbean islands from the Dominican Republic eastward will need to watch for potential impacts as early as Friday going through the holiday weekend.

At the moment, this system does not bring any large concern for Texas. We will keep you updated over the next week!

