Veteran: Military sexual assault reform bill necessary, but damage remains

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Members of congress say there are long standing deficiencies in the military system for handling sexual assault allegations. Senior officers who prosecute offenders in the military often side with the accused rather than the survivor, according to an LA Times investigation.

A new military reform bill would take the decisions about whether to prosecute rape, child pornography and other felony offenses out of the hands of commanders and into the hands of independent prosecutors outside the chain of command.

Marylyn Harris joined the military in 1981. She said the problems the military is facing today are problems that were already being experienced when she was serving. Harris says she is a military sexual trauma survivor.

“We became the target of the oppressors, we became the problem,” Harris said. “We were not treated as someone that had been abused, we became the abused.”

Harris said the perpetrators were peers of the people who were making the decision.

Even if the bill is passed she says, the damage is already there.

“There’s too much pain, too many painful memories, too many people that have suffered quietly,” Harris said. “They have not received any kind of justice. I do believe this bill is a step in the right direction. We have to change these policies, and we have to do a better job at protecting people that are serving the United States of America, all people, males and females.”

