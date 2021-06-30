Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

Workforce Solutions prepares for their largest job fair of the year Wednesday

By Andy Krauss
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Workforce Solutions is hosting their largest job fair of the year Wednesday.

The Independence Day Job Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and feature over 30 employers from multiple counties across the Brazos Valley. To register and participate, click here.

It will be 100% virtual this year, but Workforce Solutions is inviting job seekers to come use their space and resources.

”We’re expecting this to be just the same, especially because now we’re heading into the summer, and then the holidays eventually,” Workforce Solutions Business Services Manager Nathaniel Muir said. “We think people are ready to get back to work, so we’re expecting a lot out of this. This one’s going to be really big.”

Muir wants remind job seekers to treat virtual job fairs the same way they would any other opportunity looking for work.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Lopez Jr., 17
Teenage Leon County murder suspect charged with breaking guard’s wrist in Brazos County
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean.
Two tropical waves being monitored; pointed toward the Caribbean
Charles Craddock was sentenced Friday after a Brazos County jury found him guilty last Thursday.
Man on parole for murder sentenced to 55 years in prison for illegal weapons
Creek in the Briarcrest community of Bryan
Hundreds of dead fish found in Bryan creek after a blocked sewer line overflowed
This funding targets families with students who temporarily lost free or reduced school meals...
State of Texas offering up to $1,200 in food benefits for some families with children

Latest News

CSPD investigating shooting at Bee Creek Park
Police say all witnesses to pair of Friday shootings have been contacted
Toney Edwards, 40
Hearne man arrested on drug dealing charges in College Station
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Brazos County property tax deadline Wednesday
6/30
Tropical depression expected near eastern Caribbean by the end of the week