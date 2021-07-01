Amber Alert issued for missing Texas infant

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A statewide Amber Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for a 7-month-old Texas boy who was last seen at around 10:25 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of North Shawnee Street in Ennis.

Authorities think Miguel Ramirez is with Faith Reid, 20, and that the two may be traveling in a white Ford extended cab pickup truck.

The boy is 25 inches tall and weighs about 25 pounds.

He has brown hair and blue eyes and was wearing a Mickey Mouse diaper when he was last seen.

Reid is 5-foot-2, weighs 115 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes.

“Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger,” the alert said.

