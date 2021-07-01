Summer Hunger Food Drive
Athletes say NCAA ruling that clears way for profiting off name, image and likeness is a game changer

Custom sign at Skipp's Custom Signs & Woodworking
Custom sign at Skipp's Custom Signs & Woodworking(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday the NCAA cleared the way for student-athletes to use their name, image, and likeness to start making money without fear of putting their eligibility or school in danger of violating NCAA amateurism rules.

When you’re a business owner, marine corps veteran and college athlete your name is everything. Joe Mawad, a senior and running back for Texas A&M University, started Skipp’s Custom Signs & Woodworking three years ago. He says being able to use his name, image and likeness is a game-changer.

“As a business owner, name means everything, and with the prior NCAA regulations, not being able to utilize that likeness has been a little bit difficult, especially with the pandemic and the negative effects on the economy that were taking place,” said Mawad. “Having to balance football, school and, running this business was really difficult and times got a little tough, but now we’re going to have a lot more opportunities to advertise, to reach out, and engage the community with the true story of what this business is and what it means.”

