Baby Bundles program provides every Brazos Valley newborn with their first book

United Way of Brazos Valley donates baby bundles to hospitals in Brazos Valley
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - United Way of Brazos Valley is dedicated to ensuring every child in the Brazos Valley gets an early start to reading.

As a part of their Early Literacy program, United Way of the Brazos Valley has partnered with the Labor & Delivery Departments of local hospitals and delivery centers in the region to provide Baby Bundles just after a child is born.

The Baby Bundle tote includes: a board book, reading tips and ideas, resources on developmental milestones, information on community resources and services and a small tactile toy. The Bundles are available in both English and Spanish

”When parents just get a little thing like a book and start that learning journey of reading to them, those things compound over time. While this is not a life changing program, if it starts those healthy habits of sitting and reading with your child it changes the trajectory of life,” said President and CEO of United Way of Brazos Valley Alison Prince.

Since introducing the program in 2016, over 12,000 newborns in the Brazos Valley have left the hospital with a Baby Bundle.

