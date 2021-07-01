Brazos Valley’s June by the numbers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley is officially out of a drought. That is something three months of very active, wet weather corrected after an incredibly dry end to 2020 and start to 2021. June started active. June ended active. Rainfall was anything but evenly distributed across the area -- another theme that spilled over from May -- as tropical downpours stole the afternoons and evenings from many. Monthly rainfall totals ranged anywhere from as low as 1.75″ to as high as 8″ across our 16 counties. Still, Bryan-College Station’s official rainfall report from Easterwood Airport ended the month behind on rain by 0.31″.

A few big thunderstorms made for rough moments this month. The two most noteworthy: for Bryan-College Station: June 15 and June 21st. The storm that moved through on the 22nd pushed wind upwards of 55mph and flashed roughly 2,500 lightning strikes per 30 minutes as it moved from Madison to Grimes to Brazos, to Burleson Counties, before exiting in the wee early morning hours of the 22nd.

Fussy storm moving through Bryan-College Storm right now. Heavy rain, crazy wind, soft thunder and lots of lightning

12:48 am@KBTXShel @KBTXMax @NWSHouston pic.twitter.com/ZEgrQ89auG — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) June 22, 2021

Temperature-wise, June checked in as a pretty standard month -- although just slightly above the average. The new 30-year-average temperature for June in Bryan-College Station is 82.6°. While rain and clouds kept half of this month below average in the afternoon, the abundance of humidity and nighttime cloud cover kept overnight lows much warmer than average. In the end, Easterwood Aiport ended the month 0.2° above average.

Here is a look at June by the numbers:

Average temperature: 82.8°

Temperature anomaly for the month: +0.2°

Number of afternoon highs considered below average: 15

Number of afternoon highs considered above average: 15

Number of days considered perfectly average: 0

Greatest high-temperature anomaly: -9° (4th)

Warmest afternoon of the month: 97° (13th, 14th, 15th, 17th)

Coolest afternoon of the month: 82° (4th)

Warmest morning of the month: 78° (9th, 13th, 14th, 25th)

Coolest morning of the month: 68° (2nd, 3rd)

Rainfall for the month: 3.70″

Rainfall anomaly for the month: -0.31″

Greatest one-day rainfall for the month: 1.29″ (1st)

Highest wind gust of the month: 46mph (21st, 22nd)

Looking ahead to July:

July is expected to bring the Brazos Valley the lowest one-month rainfall of the year. The new 30-year-average for Bryan-College Station is only 1.98″ -- down 0.16″ from the previous average. The Climate Prediction Center holds a 40% to 50% chance for an above-average rainfall month from The Texas Hill Country to the Brazos Valley and much of Texas along and east of I-35. This could come in the form of daily rain and thunderstorms springing up in the afternoon heat or potentially with the help of active weather in the tropics and Gulf of Mexico.

With multiple instances of rain expected, temperatures are anticipated to fall near or just below the average for a Brazos Valley July. That means overnight lows and daytime highs should average out somewhere around 85.1° over the next 31 days.

