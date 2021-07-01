Bryan business experiencing issues with mail delivery

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan business is having some ongoing issues with the mail. A+ Glass & Mirror says for more than a year there’s instances when they aren’t getting mail on a daily basis.

The business finally received mail for this week on Thursday. They say their regular mail carrier does a great job, but problems arise when that person is out sick or on vacation.

When the regular carrier is off, the mail is inconsistent. Sometimes they don’t get any mail during the week, but they have timely papers, documents and checks they need to access.

“But here recently it’s been several times that I have gone to the post office myself and asked why our mail’s not being delivered. I’ve been told things like they are understaffed, they’re overwhelmed,” said Tammy Baker, A+ Glass and Mirror Project Manager.

“This is the mail that we received yesterday that had not been delivered on Monday and Tuesday,” said Baker, as she showed us a stock of mail.

“When our mail carrier is off on vacation or if he is out sick we are not receiving any of our mail. There’s been several times, it’s gone on for years,” she explained.

She reached out to us after she wasn’t able to get answers from the postal service.

Postal officials tell us it’s not a staffing problem but may be a timing problem. The business is closed for a lunch break and they think the backup carrier might be trying to come by then when the business is closed. The company doesn’t have a mailbox and prefers to have their mail hand delivered.

“Because there are times we’d have a check in the mailbox that is a substantially large amount and it’s just not safe,” said Baker.

The postal service added they are working with the customer and they aren’t aware of any similar issues like this in the Bryan area.

The business tells us the local postmaster stopped by to visit with them after we reached out and contacted the parties involved.

The U.S.P.S sent us the following statement:

The Postal Service appreciates its residential and business customers and always strives to provide the best possible service to them. We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by our business customer in the Bryan, TX community. In this instance, local management is working with the customer to resolve their concerns and is committed to making continuing improvements in delivery service. We appreciate our customer’s patience as we continue to successfully resolve their concerns. Customers are reminded that, if they need assistance with information, mailing or shipping concerns, they have a variety of options for reaching us, including contacting a supervisor or manager at their local Post Office, calling 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or visiting our website at www.usps.com/help.

- Nikki Johnson, U.S. Postal Service Southern Area Corporate Communications

