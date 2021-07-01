Bryan CTEC student awarded $500 scholarship

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan CTEC student was awarded a $500 scholarship from energy management company E3.

Josh Catlin has been a part of the Industrial Robotics and Engineers program at CTEC for the last two years and graduated in May.

“There’s not a lot of other programs that you give you this hands-on experience where you get to design everything, build everything it just really cool to see your stuff come together,” said Catlin.

Catlin will head to Texas A&M University in the fall where he will major in Engineering.

