Bryan ISD serving thousands more meals for summer nutrition program compared to last year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD has had a busy summer giving out meals for students throughout the month of June and this summer. Kids filled the cafeteria at Neal Elementary School Thursday morning.

They’ve seen the amount of meals grow this summer, compared to last. Last month the district prepared 32,814 lunches and 18,561 breakfasts. For the previous June they had 10,049 breakfasts and 10,217 lunches.

In June they provided lunches at all campuses in the district. District officials tell us it’s important children have consistent meals when school is out of session.

“During the school year a number of our students participate in our meal program buying a meal that has fruit, vegetable, meat, bread. And so during the summer time when they’re away from school they don’t necessarily have that variety,” said Sandra Baxter, Bryan ISD Assistant Director of School Nutrition. “They tend to eat things that they themselves can prepare. Not the same as what we give and so by coming here they still get a hot meal.”

Bryan ISD will have meals available weekdays from noon to 12:30 p.m. at Neal Elementary and Mitchell Elementary through the summer. It’s open for all children ages 1 to 18. To-go meals are also still an option.

College Station ISD has the following schedule for their summer meal program

Southwood Valley Elementary - Curbside

Monday and Thursday starting June 3 - June 28 from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m.

Monday - Hot lunch with breakfast for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and a ready to eat or heat lunch for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday - Hot lunch with breakfast for Friday and Monday along with a ready to eat or heat lunch for Friday.

Lincoln Center

Meals served Daily June 1-25, July 5-30

Breakfast 8:00 - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch 12:00 - 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.