Bryan man arrested on drug charges after home raid

Christopher Nicks, 43
Christopher Nicks, 43(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A suspected drug dealer is behind bars after Bryan police raided his home.

Christopher Nicks, 43, was arrested at his Columbus Avenue home Wednesday around noon.

Officers reportedly found almost 70 grams of crack cocaine along with a hollowed-out book filled with plastic baggies. They also found two ecstasy pills.

Nicks is charged with manufacture and delivery as well as possession of a controlled substance.

