Community remembers long time Bryan business owner

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Longtime Bryan-College Station business owner, Jack W. Lester, 81, passed away on Saturday, June 26.

Lester’s family owned the ‘Lester’s Clothing Store’ for more than 60 years. Lester took over the businesses from his father after his time in the Coast Guard.

Lester’s legacy includes donations to several local organizations, the kickstart of College Station’s Christmas in the Park and numerous projects with the Masonic Lodge.

VISITATION

Friday, July 2, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hillier Funeral Home of BRYAN

2301 East 29th Street, Bryan, TX 77802

LIFE CELEBRATION

Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 3 p.m.

First United Methodist Church Bryan

506 East 28th Street, Bryan, TX 77803

MILITARY HONORS & MASONIC BURIAL RITE

Saturday, July 3, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Restever Memorial Park

5103 N Texas Ave, Bryan, TX 77803

