Community remembers long time Bryan business owner
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Longtime Bryan-College Station business owner, Jack W. Lester, 81, passed away on Saturday, June 26.
Lester’s family owned the ‘Lester’s Clothing Store’ for more than 60 years. Lester took over the businesses from his father after his time in the Coast Guard.
Lester’s legacy includes donations to several local organizations, the kickstart of College Station’s Christmas in the Park and numerous projects with the Masonic Lodge.
VISITATION
- Friday, July 2, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Hillier Funeral Home of BRYAN
- 2301 East 29th Street, Bryan, TX 77802
LIFE CELEBRATION
- Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 3 p.m.
- First United Methodist Church Bryan
- 506 East 28th Street, Bryan, TX 77803
MILITARY HONORS & MASONIC BURIAL RITE
- Saturday, July 3, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Restever Memorial Park
- 5103 N Texas Ave, Bryan, TX 77803
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.