Lanes now open after crash involving an 18-wheeler diverted traffic on Wellborn Road

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Lanes on Harvey Mitchell Parkway are now open, according to College Station police. Thursday afternoon CSPD and the College Station Fire Department responded to a crash involving an 18-wheeler at Harvey Mitchell Parkway South and Wellborn Road.

According to CSPD, all eastbound traffic on Harvey Mitchell was diverted to southbound Wellborn Road.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

All traffic is back open at Harvey Mitchell Pkwy S/Wellborn Rd. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) July 1, 2021

