Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

Lanes now open after crash involving an 18-wheeler diverted traffic on Wellborn Road

The crash happened at Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Wellborn Road
The crash happened at Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Wellborn Road(Jeighde Nobles)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Lanes on Harvey Mitchell Parkway are now open, according to College Station police. Thursday afternoon CSPD and the College Station Fire Department responded to a crash involving an 18-wheeler at Harvey Mitchell Parkway South and Wellborn Road.

According to CSPD, all eastbound traffic on Harvey Mitchell was diverted to southbound Wellborn Road.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I Love America Celebration canceled
Tropical Depression Five has officially formed in the Atlantic, expected to strengthen into...
Tropical Depression Five forms in the tropical Atlantic
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
This funding targets families with students who temporarily lost free or reduced school meals...
State of Texas offering up to $1,200 in food benefits for some families with children
Toney Edwards, 40
Hearne man arrested on drug dealing charges in College Station

Latest News

Thousands of meals are being served this summer.
Bryan ISD serving thousands more meals for summer nutrition program compared to last year
TWC approves childcare subsidy program
TWC approves child subsidy program Focus 7/1/21
Treat of the Day 7/1/21
Treat of the Day 7/1/21
Elite Wranglers
Elite Wranglers win national dance championship in Las Vegas