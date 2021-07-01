Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

Elite Wranglers win national dance championship in Las Vegas

Elite Wranglers
Elite Wranglers(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KBTX) -The Elite Wranglers have won it all this year. Out of more than 400 routines from across the country, the country-western dance group took home the top prizes in the Encore Performing Arts National Dance competition.

Besides bragging rights, the group came home with three trophies and two cash prizes totaling $900.

The winning team is made up of 18 students from Bryan-College Station high schools.

“It’s the coolest thing I’ve ever done. I’ve won awards, but I’ve never won ‘the award’. It’s just an amazing feeling, winning everything,” said Luther Stover, captain of the Elite Wranglers.

“When we won, it was probably the best feeling ever,” said Marley Petrick, a dancer on the team. “Everybody was so excited because of all the work that we’ve put into this. This is a goal that we’ve had for years and years so it was really just a very accomplishing feeling.”

Overall Division Grand Champion and BEST IN SHOW!! They did it! ENCORE National Champions! “Hard Working Man” Encore Dance

Posted by Lil' Wranglers and Elite Wranglers on Friday, June 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I Love America Celebration canceled
Tropical Depression Five has officially formed in the Atlantic, expected to strengthen into...
Tropical Depression Five forms in the tropical Atlantic
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
This funding targets families with students who temporarily lost free or reduced school meals...
State of Texas offering up to $1,200 in food benefits for some families with children
Toney Edwards, 40
Hearne man arrested on drug dealing charges in College Station

Latest News

4pm information from the National Hurricane Center
Tropical Storm Elsa forms in the Atlantic
A+ Glass & Mirror says they are seeing problems when the regular mail carrier is off.
Bryan business experiencing issues with mail delivery
The crash happened at Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Wellborn Road
Lanes now open after crash involving an 18-wheeler diverted traffic on Wellborn Road
Thousands of meals are being served this summer.
Bryan ISD serving thousands more meals for summer nutrition program compared to last year
TWC approves childcare subsidy program
TWC approves child subsidy program Focus 7/1/21