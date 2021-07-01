Elite Wranglers win national dance championship in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KBTX) -The Elite Wranglers have won it all this year. Out of more than 400 routines from across the country, the country-western dance group took home the top prizes in the Encore Performing Arts National Dance competition.

Besides bragging rights, the group came home with three trophies and two cash prizes totaling $900.

The winning team is made up of 18 students from Bryan-College Station high schools.

“It’s the coolest thing I’ve ever done. I’ve won awards, but I’ve never won ‘the award’. It’s just an amazing feeling, winning everything,” said Luther Stover, captain of the Elite Wranglers.

“When we won, it was probably the best feeling ever,” said Marley Petrick, a dancer on the team. “Everybody was so excited because of all the work that we’ve put into this. This is a goal that we’ve had for years and years so it was really just a very accomplishing feeling.”

Overall Division Grand Champion and BEST IN SHOW!! They did it! ENCORE National Champions! “Hard Working Man” Encore Dance Posted by Lil' Wranglers and Elite Wranglers on Friday, June 25, 2021

