Jackson to Play in Overseas Tour with Athletes in Action

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Texas A&M men’s basketball’s Quenton Jackson joins seven other collegiate basketball players from around the country on the Athletes In Action (AIA) team for a 10-day competitive tour in North Macedonia.

The team departed from the United States on June 30 and arrived in Skopje, North Macedonia on Thursday. The team returns on July 10. The AIA team will play four games vs. U20 National teams from the region.

The goals of this tour are to provide a rich cross-cultural experience for each team member, an opportunity to compete internationally and for team members to grow in their personal faith. AIA focuses on developing athletes and coaches as leaders of influence on and off the court.

Last season, Jackson appeared in all 18 games, starting 10, and was second on the team in scoring with 10.4 points per game. He shot a team-best 41.1% from three, and was second on the team in field-goal percentage at 47.4. Defensively, the Los Angeles native was a menace, swiping a team-high 22 steals.

