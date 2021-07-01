Most stay dry Thursday ahead of higher chances for holiday weekend rain

A few spots of rain & rumbles have been able to pop up Wednesday afternoon, but with high pressure taking over, coverage has been smaller compared to what was observed Monday and Tuesday afternoons. The lack of rain-cooled air has allowed temperatures to sit a good 5° - 15° warmer than where most sat Tuesday afternoon, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s/low 90s. We’ll hold onto the chance to see a few isolated-to-scattered showers/stray rumbles before the evening is over, but any activity found dissipates around or shortly after sunset.

High pressure remains in control Thursday, only leaving about a 10% chance for a stray shower/storm by the afternoon hours. Temperatures reach for the seasonable mid-90s after starting off the morning in the mid-70s. The same message is in store Friday, with a slightly higher chance for a few more downpours/storms to kick off the weekend.

Speaking of -- as a front pushes into the state, additional moisture will allow higher rain chances to move back into the forecast for the holiday weekend. With the front potentially stalling across Southeast Texas, that boundary will provide a focus for additional rain and thunderstorms to develop Saturday and Sunday afternoons. As of now, it’s not looking to be a complete washout (so don’t cancel plans!), but best to have a backup plan to move activities indoors to be on the safe side. Something to check back on in the coming days...

In tropical news, the National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories on what is now Tropical Storm Elsa. The system will continue to track to the northwest over the coming days through the Caribbean, and potentially make a run for the Gulf of Mexico by the early-to-middle portions of next week. As of right now, the concern for the Brazos Valley is low, as forecast models are in general agreement of the storm tracking closer to the eastern portions of the Gulf, but something to keep eyes on.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance for isolated rain and thunderstorms. High: 94. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 75. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 94. Wind: WSW 0-5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and an isolated storm. Low: 75. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

