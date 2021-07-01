BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a mostly quiet Thursday to kick off the month of July, rain chances increase into the holiday weekend as a weak front slides into the state.

This boundary will squeeze an ample amount of moisture into the Brazos Valley and looks to stall across Southeast Texas through the upcoming weekend. As this boundary lingers in the atmosphere, additional rounds of rain and storms will be possible each weekend day with the activity lingering into the beginning of next week.

TIMING

Friday: The day starts off quiet with partly cloudy skies in store. Peeks of sunshine will help temperatures top off in the mid 90s by the afternoon hours after starting the morning off in the mid 70s. A line of scattered rain and thunderstorms looks to reach for the northern portions of the Brazos Valley between 3pm - 5pm, sagging to the southwest through the evening. Not everyone gets touched by the rain, but a good idea to keep the rain gear in the car as you’re headed out to any Friday night plans.

Rain chance returns to the Brazos Valley FRIDAY afternoon & evening.



Rain won't fall for all. Storms may harass a few of our evening plans. Anybody outdoors will need to be mindful of potential heavy rain & lightning.



Chance ends 7pm - 11pm #bcstx pic.twitter.com/PL3r5ka9aj — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) July 1, 2021

Independence Day Weekend: While it’s not looking to be a washout all-day everyday, rounds of rain and thunderstorms look to develop through the weekend as the front approaches and stalls. As of now, scattered downpours and rumbles will be possible between the general window of noon - 8pm Saturday, with additional rounds in store for the Fourth of July, especially by the afternoon hours as daytime heating helps fuel the expected activity.

Rain and storms will be possible both weekend days. (KBTX)

IMPACTS

While most of the activity looks to sit sub-severe, biggest concerns to monitor for any outdoor plans include lightning, gusty winds up to 35 mph and heavy rainfall. The silver lining -- with the added rain-cooled air and cloud cover, daytime highs look to sit below average, in the mid-to-upper 80s each weekend day.

As of now, no need to cancel any of your Independence Day celebrations, but a good idea to have a backup plan to take those activities indoors should tropical downpours roll through your area from time to time.

Lightning, gusty winds and heavy rainfall will need to be monitored with the upcoming weekend's activity. (KBTX)

Keep your PinPoint Weather App handy over the next several days to get the latest information on rain and storms moving through the Brazos Valley.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.