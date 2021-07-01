REOPENING: The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum welcomes back visitors

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum has been closed for over a year due to the pandemic, but now the library is opening its door again to the public starting Thursday morning with new temporary exhibits and safety protocols.

The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Director Warren Finch is excited to welcome back visitors.

“I’ve been telling everybody, ‘I’m the happiest person in the Brazos Valley. I may be the happiest person in Texas, today,’” said Finch with a big grin on his face. “I’m very happy that we are finally reopening the museum after 14 months.”

For Finch, he cannot wait to see people back in the museum learning about the legacy of Former President Bush and Former First Lady Barbara Bush.

“We have this great museum about the legacy of President and Mrs. Bush, and it’s been closed for too long. One of the parts of my job that I love most is seeing people, getting to greet people, and having them come see this great exhibit.”

The reopening does come with some changes like COVID-19 safety guidelines for visitors and staff.

43 visitors are allowed inside the building at once to adhere to social distancing, according to Finch. Guests will be required to purchase tickets in advance via the Bush Library and Museum’s website. Groups will be limited to six people.

The museum will operate Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., with the last tickets being sold at 2:15 p.m.

“Unvaccinated visitors over the age of two will be required to wear a mask while in the building, but masks will be optional for fully vaccinated guests,” according to the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum.

In addition to learning about the legacy of President Bush and Former First Lady Barbara Bush, two new temporary exhibits are now on display and both focusing on the ocean.

In the Ansary Gallery of American History is the Texas Sea Grant: 50 Years of Science and Stewardship exhibit, which celebrates 50 years of the Texas Sea Grant College Program at Texas A&M.

“The exhibit talks about sustainability of the ocean, ocean farming, and maintaining the ocean environment,” said Finch.

The other exhibit is Oceans of Plastic, which focuses on plastic pollution along the Texas Gulf Coast. It features art by Shelia Rogers, who creates works of art using plastic items she found while combing Texas beaches.

Both exhibits will be on display until July 5, 2022.

