Safety concerns, courtesy to vendors why Noon Lions Club postponed I Love America Celebration

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Showers past and future forced the College Station Noon Lions Club to postpone Saturday’s I Love America Celebration.

That rain forecasted for Saturday is the biggest reason why they made the announcement Wednesday. The event scheduled to take place at Wolf Pen Creek over the holiday weekend will take place on a later date still to be determined.

Event co-chairs Katina Osth and Esther Miranda said it was a very difficult decision.

“We didn’t want a smaller event. We wanted the event we had planned for the community,” Osth said.

“This is a community event to give back to our community,” Miranda said. “We found people excited. People have been at home for over a year due to COVID. This is an outdoor arena, and so the enthusiasm was building.”

Safety was their top consideration. They say the recent rainstorms have caused the park’s sloped landscape to absorb too much moisture, making it unsafe for trucks, tents, and equipment to be set up on the lawn.

The potential for storms Saturday was also concerning.

“If that lightning alert goes off and we have to empty the park very quickly, where do you in an orderly way lead out thousands of people?” Miranda said.

They say a last-minute cancellation would not have been courteous to the 56 vendors, eight food trucks, and several nonprofits that were all set to participate. Over 250 volunteers were also signed up to help run the event, Miranda says.

“To make this decision was to also recognize the hundreds of people who committed to this weekend,” Miranda said. “ We wanted to do this in an orderly way where we give them the opportunity to move on to doing something else this weekend.”

The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention was one of those nonprofits. Doug Vance is the organization’s president.

“We were looking forward to the opportunity to meeting so many citizens,” Vance said. “There was going to be a lot of people out there, and telling people what we do, introducing our services because the need is so great in the Brazos Valley.”

Vance says that one-on-one interaction in person is a more effective way of meeting people and connecting with them to spread their message.

“There’s nothing like meeting people in person,” Vance said. “They come by our booth, and when they see us, they say, ‘Oh wow, somebody’s actually dealing with suicide prevention.’ That starts up a real good conversation. It’s really invaluable to meet with people one-on-one.”

Casandra Patranella owns a pop-up children’s consignment called Just Between Friends Aggieland. They help families save 50-90% on clothes for kids ranging from newborns to 18-year-olds. She was excited for the exposure and to get the chance to make an in-person impression to boost her business since most of her outreach is done online.

“This was going to be our first event to really reach out to those individuals and families to let them know what we’re doing for the community and what we can do for them,” Patranella said. “We do a lot of our advertising on Facebook and through email. We would like to be meeting more of our shoppers and consigners in-person, and COVID had made it very hard.”

The Noon Lions Club is in the process of securing a new date for the event. Miranda and Osth say they’re looking at days later in July, Labor Day weekend, or Aggie away games as potential makeup dates.

“We are terribly sad and disappointed,” Miranda said. “We’re really, really hoping that we can make a decision very soon. We’re talking to the cities, the library, and the parks to find a date quickly. We’ve ordered the food. The supplies and décor has gotten here already. We were ready to go in three days. We really, really want to have this event, and have it soon.”

But not all is lost. The planned donation drive for the Salvation Army will still go on as planned from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Bob & Wanda Meyer Senior Community Center. Diapers, toiletries, and personal hygiene products are some of the items that are most in need.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.