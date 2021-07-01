SARC: Cosby overturned ruling may discourage sexual assault survivors from coming forward

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Once known as “America’s Dad”, disgraced actor and comedian, Bill Cosby was released from prison Wednesday after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault conviction, officials said. Cosby, 83, was convicted of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

In its ruling, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court said a “non-prosecution agreement” with a previous prosecutor prevented Cosby from facing charges. With the ruling, the judges wrote that “Cosby’s convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated, and he is discharged.”

With the sudden reversal of of charges against Cosby, many worry that future survivors will be discouraged from pursuing legal action.

“Heartbreak,” was Sexual Assault Research Center Executive Director Lindsey LeBlanc’s first reaction when she heard the news.

”Justice was served and now due to a technical error that was washed away,” said LeBlanc. “It is very difficult and challenging for survivors to come forward anyway and to report their assaults and to pursue charges and to take legal action. The percentages of reports are very very low, and this only hinders that. “

The Sexual Assault Research Center in Bryan works to help and assist survivors of sexual violence through counseling, crisis interventions, accompaniments, advocacy, education and prevention.

SARC also offers a 24-hour confidential crisis hotline to speak to an advocate. You can contact them at (979) 731-1000.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.