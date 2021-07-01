Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Krajicek to Represent Team USA at 2021 Olympics

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texas A&M men’s tennis Hall of Famer Austin Krajicek was selected to represent Team USA at the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo, Japan announced Thursday by the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

Krajicek will be playing alongside his regular doubles partner, Tennys Sandgren, as he dons the Red, White & Blue for the first time at the Olympics. Krajicek and Sandgren are set to compete in the first round of Wimbledon on Friday in London.

Tennis is scheduled to begin on Saturday, July 24 and conclude on Sunday, August 1.

Austin Krajicek | United States

· Years at Texas A&M: 2008-11

· Hometown: Brandon, Fla.

· Inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in 2021

· Teamed with Jeff Dadamo to win the 2011 NCAA Doubles Championships, which was the first in Texas A&M program history

· Six-time All-American

· Texas A&M program leader in doubles wins

· ATP career-high 94 in singles and 35 in doubles

Most Read

I Love America Celebration canceled
Tropical Depression Five has officially formed in the Atlantic, expected to strengthen into...
Tropical Depression Five forms in the tropical Atlantic
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
This funding targets families with students who temporarily lost free or reduced school meals...
State of Texas offering up to $1,200 in food benefits for some families with children
Toney Edwards, 40
Hearne man arrested on drug dealing charges in College Station

Latest News

Aggies baseball coaching staff happy to call Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park home
Aggies baseball coaching staff happy to call Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park home
Jackson to Play in Overseas Tour with Athletes in Action
Tyree wins 93rd Louisiana Women’s Amateur Championship
Aggies baseball coaching staff happy to call Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park home