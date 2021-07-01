Tropical Storm Elsa forms in the Atlantic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories on what is now Tropical Storm Elsa. The system will continue to track to the northwest over the coming days through the Caribbean, and potentially make a run for the Gulf of Mexico by the early-to-middle portions of next week.

The storm is moving quickly to the west-northwest at about 29mph, near the northern tip of South America. A strong ridge centered to the north of the system will add a northward component to that steering flow, and Elsa will near the Windward Islands by Friday afternoon. From there, interaction with Hispaniola will be possible through the weekend.

Significant inconsistency in model data begins from there with track and intensity, but it is worth noting that most data does not bring this system into the western half of the Gulf of Mexico by early next weak.

As of right now, the concern for the Brazos Valley is low, as forecast models are in general agreement of the storm tracking closer to the eastern portions of the Gulf, but something to keep eyes on. There will be a favorable environment for strengthening, but the storm should face some hurdles in that avenue, too. Here’s a more detailed look from the NHC morning discussion:

Some intensification is likely for the next day or two, since Elsa is expected to be in an environment of warm sea-surface temperatures, fairly low vertical wind shear, and high mid-level relative humidity. However, the fast forward motion could result in some decoupling of the low- and higher-level circulation which would limit strengthening. Also, the potential interaction of the storm with the mountainous land masses of the Greater Antilles later in the forecast period could disrupt the circulation somewhat. Therefore the official intensity forecast, like the previous one, is quite conservative and on the lower end of the guidance suite.

Tropical Storm #Elsa has formed in the central tropical Atlantic - the 5th named storm of 2021 Atlantic #hurricane season to date. Elsa is earliest calendar year 5th Atlantic named storm on record, breaking old record set last year by Edouard (July 6). pic.twitter.com/j5Uzi7BVbh — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) July 1, 2021

It is worth reiterating that Elsa does not present a concern for the state of Texas and the Brazos Valley at this point. We will continue to monitor the positioning of this storm as it interacts with the Caribbean over the weekend and into next week.

