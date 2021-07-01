TWC offers new childcare subsidy program

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread labor shortages have states seeking new programs to help unemployed citizens return to the workforce.

The Texas Workforce Commission says a lack of childcare is one barrier unemployed parents have when they return to work. The workforce commission has approved a childcare subsidy program to help out-of-work parents seeking employment.

“Previously, only individuals who are already employed or participating in education training could be enrolled into that childcare subsidy program,” Cisco Gamez, the media and public relations specialist at the TWC said. “This change will help accommodate Texans who are actively looking for employment. That allows them up to three months to find employment with this program.”

The changes will allow parents to qualify for childcare with the copay waived until a job is found, according to Gamez.

“Once they find that job that copay would then be put back in place at the appropriate level,” Gamez said. “This is helping them during a time of transition or time of need, which normally is not available to them.

