Summer Hunger Food Drive
Tyree wins 93rd Louisiana Women’s Amateur Championship

(KBTX)
By Brandon Collins / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONROE, Louisiana -- Texas A&M women’s golf’s Brooke Tyree won the 93rd Louisiana Women’s Amateur Championship with a 5&4 victory over Sarah Meral at the Bayou DeSiard Country Club on Wednesday.

“I’ve been trying to win this event for a few years now,” Tyree said. “And after being runner-up last year it’s just really exciting to finally get the trophy. After I lost in the finals last year, I set a goal to win the event this year, and it feels great to accomplish that goal.”

The Sulphur, Louisiana, native won her first match 8&6, and won 2&1 in the second round. In the semifinals, Tyree was victorious 1-up, before a convincing victory in the finals, 5&4.

Tyree came out strong in the first four holes of the championship round, winning each hole to go 4-up. The Aggie would go on to only drop one hole the rest of the way, and capped off the victory by parring No. 14.

The rising senior birdied nine holes and carded 58 pars throughout her 79 holes of play this week. Tyree was the runner-up in this event last year, and has been chasing this trophy since 2017.

