Young Named to Jamaican Olympic Team

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Texas A&M track & field’s Charokee Young has been named to Team Jamaica qualifying her for the Tokyo Olympics, the Jamaica Olympic Association announced.

Young, a native of Kingston, Jamaica, was named to Team Jamaica as a member of the 4x400m mixed relay pool. At the Jamaica Olympic Trials, the sophomore placed eighth in the 400m finals with a time of 52.10. Prior to the finals, Young finished second in heat three of the semifinals at a time of 51.40. The 20-year-old was the youngest competitor in the finals.

Young becomes the fifth Aggie in program history to qualify to the Olympics for Jamaica. Most recently, Simone Facey ’08 represented Jamaica in the 2016 Rio Olympics running as a member of the 4x100m relay that finished as silver medalist.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics begins Friday, July 23 and ends Sunday, August 8. The first round of 4x400m mixed relay is scheduled for Friday, July 30, followed by the final on Saturday, July 31.

Aggie Olympians for Team Jamaica

Charokee Young – 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Simone Facey – 2016 Rio Olympics, 2012 London Olympics

Chris Pinnock – 2004 Athens Olympics

Richard Bucknor – 1988 Seoul Olympics

Howard Davis – 1988 Seoul Olympics