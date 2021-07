BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Around 1,200 Bryan Texas Utilities customers are without power, according to the BTU outage map.

BTU says a tree fell into a line on Rosemary Drive, causing the outage. Crews are currently at the site working to clear the tree and restore power.

Approximately 1,200 people are experiencing an outage in the area pictured below. A tree fell into a line along Rosemary Dr. Crews are on site working to clear the tree and restore the outage #BTUalerts pic.twitter.com/GEEyWBOHC9 — Bryan Texas Utilities (@BTU_BryanTX) July 2, 2021

