Bryan ISD substitute teachers to receive pay raise

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Independent School District announced substitute teachers are getting a raise.

Paraprofessionals will now be paid $80 per day, which is up from $65. Certified teachers will make between $110 and $130 a day, up from $95 a day.

District officials say they want to remain competitive with other districts and attract higher caliber subs.

“We know that a little bit higher rate of pay will attract a better sub, and a better sub in the classroom, a more qualified sub in the classroom, means better instruction for the children,” said Angela Behrens, Bryan ISD Human Resources Coordinator.

The district says learning shouldn’t stop when the every day teacher isn’t in the classroom, which is a big part in making this decision.

