Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

Caught on camera: Driver flips vehicle over interstate median, somehow avoids serious injury

By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (Gray News) - A driver and passenger are fortunate to have avoided serious injuries after their vehicle flipped over the median of an interstate highway into oncoming traffic.

Las Vegas television station KTNV reports the crash happened on Interstate 15 south of the city on June 24.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the vehicle hydroplaned after some recent rainfall in the desert area.

We sure are happy to take a break from this heat 🥵 and get some rain 🌧, but we ask that everyone please slow down while...

Posted by Nevada Highway Patrol on Wednesday, June 30, 2021

The video shows the vehicle flip over the barrier in front of several cars. The SUV landed on its wheels, and other drivers were able to avoid a serious collision.

The highway patrol said the driver and passenger walked away from the crash with minimal injuries and were wearing their seat belts.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities think 7-month-old Miguel Ramirez is with Faith Field, 20.(Texas DPS)
Amber Alert remains in effect, search continues for Texas infant abducted at gunpoint
Christopher Nicks, 43
Bryan man arrested on drug charges after home raid
Jack Lester
Community remembers long time Bryan business owner
The crash happened at Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Wellborn Road
Lanes now open after crash involving an 18-wheeler diverted traffic on Wellborn Road
A+ Glass & Mirror says they are seeing problems when the regular mail carrier is off.
Bryan business experiencing issues with mail delivery

Latest News

Sha'Carri Richardson was suspended from US Olympic team for one month after testing positive...
Track start Sha'Carri Richardson suspended after testing positive for THC
In this photo provided by a family member, 12-year-old Elisheva Cohen poses with President Joe...
Girl’s prayer at collapse site leads to meeting with Biden
The 1pm update from the National Hurricane Center on Hurricane Elsa.
Hurricane Elsa moving quickly, impacting Lesser Antilles
7/2
Friday Afternoon PinPoint Forecast 7/2
The Federal Aviation Administration's new PSA has kids reminding adults how to behave when...
Kids Talk: How to behave on a plane