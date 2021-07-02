Cavalry suffer 5-0 home loss to Mississippi Brilla FC

BRYAN, Texas -- Brazos Valley Cavalry FC fell to the Mississippi Brilla FC Thursday night, 5-0, in a showcase pushing the red and black’s mental strength to its limits and beyond.

Before giving up the lead late into the game, Brazos Valley held its own, threatening multiple times while remaining fortified in the backfield. Even in defeat, fans in attendance were treated to a dynamic atmosphere featuring blaring trumpets, bombastic drums, entertaining inflatables and $1 beers and sodas, courtesy of the team’s Thirsty Thursday event.

The first half of the matchup progressed scorelessly, with both teams playing lock-down defense to hold off the opposition. To highlight this, Cavalry FC goalkeeper Michael Mejia recorded five saves while his attackers allowed only three corner kicks. Brazos Valley head coach Gareth Glick said he was pleased with how his team restrained Mississippi’s powerhouse of an offense.

“We were super compact,” Glick said. “It takes a lot of effort to defend like that for an entire half, and our players gave it all tonight.”

Mississippi finally broke the scoring barrier in the 59th minute, putting a deflected shot into the bottom shelf of the net. The visiting team doubled its lead just two minutes later, curving a slider into the goal’s backing.

Daggers came in the 75th, 78th and 87th minutes furthered the blue and white’s lead past the point of recovery, securing Mississippi’s eighth victory of the summer.

After Friday’s loss, the Brazos Valley Cavalry FC falls to a 2-6-3 record on the season, and the Mississippi Brilla FC climbs to 8-1-2 as part of its conference-leading dominance. Brazos Valley is now officially eliminated from playoff contention, instead able to use its last three games of the summer to have fun and showcase its players skills before collegiate soccer starts back in the fall.

The red and black will return to action Saturday, July 3 when the team travels to Round Rock, Texas. The Cavalry FC will then travel back to Edible Field on Thursday, July 8 in the team’s final home game of the season. when the team hosts Little Rock. Having lost to the Rangers in its last matchup, 1-2, the Cavalry FC will be looking to finally implement a home fielder advantage and exact revenge.

Glick said his players have something greater than a playoff berth at stake — respect from players and spectators alike across the USL League Two.

“We’re playing for our pride right now,” Glick said. “That’s a conversation we’ve been having with the players throughout. Every single game is, ‘What are you going to do and how are you going to stand up?’”

Thursday will be the team’s Bark at the Park event, where all fans are invited to bring their four-legged friends to join in on the festivities. Additionally, the combined Battle Red Night and Thirsty Thursday promotions that evening are set to guarantee fans will be both spirited and properly hydrated as the Cavalry looks for its final home victory of the summer.

