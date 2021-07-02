College Station man charged with sexually assaulting child over several years

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man is behind bars for sexually assaulting a child he knew.

The survivor told CSPD that Sean Conroy, 44, assaulted them on several occasions in 2018 and 2019 when they were under the age of 17.

Conroy reportedly refused to make a statement about the allegations after his arrest.

He’s charged with three counts of sexually assaulting a child.

