Summer Hunger Food Drive
Elizabeth Lutheran Church preparing for annual fireworks show

The fireworks show will start at 9:30 p.m. on July 3
The church is celebrating 25 years of fireworks for their annual July 3rd celebration.
The church is celebrating 25 years of fireworks for their annual July 3rd celebration.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A Caldwell Church is celebrating 25 years of fireworks for the Independence Day weekend. Elizabeth Lutheran Church will have their big fireworks show Saturday, July 3.

Church leaders said they’re excited to have their annual event, even though it’s scaled back. They didn’t know what to expect with the pandemic when planning it.

“It’s not like it used to be. Typically we’d like to have music and food and drinks and all and children’s games. This year we’re doing fireworks again because the community likes it. Next year we plan on going full fledged and going back to our regular festival,” said Pastor Terry Bage of Elizabeth Lutheran Church.

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m., Saturday by the church at Highway 21 and County Road 307 in Caldwell. There’s also a silent auction that people can participate in right now.

We have more details on the event here as well as their online silent auction.

