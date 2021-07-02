Frequent rainfall has hay farmers behind their usual output this time of year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hay farmers across the Brazos Valley are behind on their crop harvest this year due to all the rain the region has had over the last couple months.

It’s been a difficult first half of 2021 for hay farmers like Bruce Faust. The frequent rainfall has made it hard on him and his Somerville farm to keep pace with his standard crop yield in years past.

“Basically by this time of the year, I would have 4,000 to 5,000 bales of hay baled,” Faust said. “I don’t have maybe 1,200 bales baled. I usually take care of somewhere between 1,200 and 1,500 acres of hay, and I’ve only probably done about 250 so far this year.”

Faust says the rain is a problem because the wet ground is bad for the hay. If the hay gets all wet, it needs time to dry before farmers can do anything with it.

“You want it to be as dry as possible, and it takes four to five days of dry weather to cure the hay to get it baled,” Faust said. “Once it’s put in the bale, you’re fine.”

In a good year, Faust says he will bale anywhere from 8,000 to 10,000 rolls of hay. It will take him about two to three weeks to get caught up, but that’s all weather permitting, he says. The forecast, in the near future at least, isn’t doing him any favors on that front.

“You’re looking at seven to eight days of wet weather,” Faust said. “Here we need to be baling and cutting hay, and once it does stop raining, it still takes that extra four to five days to dry out before you can start doing something. You can’t just go because it’s not raining. If the ground is wet, you have to stop.”

Randy Britten is having the same problems on his farm in Bryan. He says he’s about 1,000 rolls and 6,000 to 8,000 square bales behind. Like Faust, he’s still on his first cut when he should be on his second. But the outlook isn’t all bad.

“It can be disastrous or it can be bountiful,” Britten said. “It’s just kind of a day-by-day situation right now, but yes, we can catch up. The rain has been a little on the overwhelming side as far as producing hay this year.”

Less hay to sell will obviously be hard on Faust’s and Britten’s bottom lines, but it could also have negative impacts on cattle across the Brazos Valley.

“Rule of thumb that I’ve been taught, it takes three bales of hay per cow per year in this area, but you always wanted to have that one extra bale of hay, so basically four bales of hay per cow per year,” Faust said. “Right now, I probably don’t have enough to give you one bale.”

While it’s still unclear if all the problems stemming from the rain will ultimately lead to a hay shortage by the end of the year, both farmers agree the quality of the hay will be much lower than usual.

“That means cattle feeders are probably going to have to add some protein supplements in order to boost the low-quality hay,” Britten said.

