Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Department of Justice releases Capitol riot tunnel standoff video

By CNN
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Justice released bodycamera videos Thursday from the assault on the Capitol Hill tunnel recorded during the January 6, 2021 riot.

The videos, which have graphic visuals and languages, were released after CNN and other media outlets sued prosecutors to gain access.

This particular footage was released as part of the evidence collected against Federico Klein, a former state department employee.

The Trump political appointee has pleaded not guilty to an eight-count indictment for allegedly assaulting police officers with a stolen riot shield.

Klein can be seen briefly in the video

Capitol police officers, some who were bleeding, are repeatedly heard pleading with rioters to let go of the door and leave the Capitol.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities think 7-month-old Miguel Ramirez is with Faith Field, 20.(Texas DPS)
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas infant
Christopher Nicks, 43
Bryan man arrested on drug charges after home raid
Jack Lester
Community remembers long time Bryan business owner
The crash happened at Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Wellborn Road
Lanes now open after crash involving an 18-wheeler diverted traffic on Wellborn Road
How the Delta variant of COVID-19 could change how you celebrate the Fourth of July

Latest News

A gate is seen at the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, Friday, June 25, 2021. In 2001 the...
US hands Bagram Airfield to Afghans after nearly 20 years
FILE - In this May 28, 2021 file photo, travelers wait for their luggage at a baggage carousel...
Travel is back with a bang for the Fourth of July weekend
Travel is back with a bang for the July Fourth weekend.
Travel is back with a bang for the July Fourth weekend
In this June 30, 2021, file photo, light shines on the Champlain Towers South as search and...
Collapse survivors escaped with their lives, but little else
Los Angeles Dodgers' Zach McKinstry, left, is congratulated by manager Dave Roberts after...
Biden to host Dodgers, World Series champs, at White House