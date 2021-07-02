Housing market booms in Burleson County as buyers look for more affordable housing

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The housing market is hot here in the Brazos Valley and a building boom is blossoming in Burleson County.

New homes are being planned in Caldwell, Somerville and Snook. Homebuyers said they’re willing to save money by living a little further from Bryan/College Station.

“Just worked together. Got a more affordable, more affordable. Closer to work. This is like I say, ‘Just a good , good deal,’” said Eriq Mitchell.

He and his family just moved into their new Snook home less than a week ago. The furniture is in but the pictures haven’t been hung yet. He and his wife are new coaches at the community’s school.

The family looked in College Station and Caldwell before finding their new home. They are among the first getting settled onto their street in the Grand Lake neighborhood.

“Just housing prices in general. This is a three bedroom house. This whole street is three and four bedroom houses and there’s not a single house on this street that’s more, that’s priced higher... You can get this exact same house in College Station for $20,000 higher than what we just got it here,” Mitchell said.

And he’s not alone looking in Burleson County. Stylecraft Builders has dozens of news homes already built at a new neighborhood called Arrowhead Farms beside the Caldwell school campuses.

“It’s actually going about twice as fast as we thought it would. So we thought we’d sell about 25 houses there a year. I think this first year we’ll probably be closer to 40 or 50 now,” said Doug French, Stylecraft Builders CEO.

French said people are willing to live a little further outside Brazos County to save on housing costs.

“It’s just not that far of a drive and so people are willing to do that for a good school district. And it’s more affordable than Bryan / College Station and so I think that’s another really big plus,” he said.

“It’s a quick drive to get out of Bryan/ College Station to get here. Taxes are lower and you get more land,” added Andrew Peters, Caldwell ISD Superintendent.

For the Mitchell Family it’s worth the savings being closer to their work.

“It’s a great area to be in. There’s a lot of things you can go and do and get in College Station and you know it’s only 15 minutes,” said Mitchell.

Stylecraft hopes to eventually have around 160 houses in Caldwell.

Fifteen new homes are also being planned in Somerville. The City Administrator tells us it’s in the preliminary platting stage.

